ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kansas State Wildcats celebrated their Pop-Tarts Bowl win perfectly by eating an edible mascot.

The mascot, a big Pop-Tart, made a grand entrance by popping out of a toaster before the game where the Wildcats face North Carolina State.

After the Wildcats won the game 28-19 with freshman quarterback Avery Johnson as MVP with three touchdowns, the mascot went back into the giant toaster with a sign that read ‘Dreams really do come true.’

The mascot named Strawberry emerged from the toaster in edible form in the flavor of strawberry and Johnson and head coach Chris Kleiman took the first two bites before the team piled in for the feast.

From the players’ reactions, the pastry was tasty and hot since it came fresh out of the toaster.

The edible mascot made history as the first of its kind and made waves on social media for eager fans waiting for the winners of the game to take bites of the beloved breakfast pastry.

It’s a cherry on top for the Wildcats who end their season at 9-4, the third consecutive season that Kansas State has had 8+ wins.