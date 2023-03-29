MANHATTAN, Kan. — A beloved figure in Kansas State basketball is leaving the program.

Forward Ismael ‘Ish’ Massoud announced that he will be entering the transfer portal after he graduates in the spring.

Massoud is mostly known for hitting the game-clinching shot that sent Kansas State to the Elite Eight in the Sweet Sixteen win over Michigan State. He also scored a season-high 15 points in that game and hit several big shots throughout the Wildcats’ run.

Massoud spent two seasons in Manhattan after transferring in from Wake Forest where he spent the first two years of his college career. The East Harlem native also was one of two scholarship players (Markquis Nowell is the other) to return to KSU and play for new head coach Jerome Tang.

The 6-foot-9 junior averaged 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, shot 37.4% from the floor and 37.2% from three.