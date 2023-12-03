MANHATTAN, Kan. — The 25th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats will face the 18th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Friday, December 28.

Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This is Kansas State’s third consecutive bowl game and its fourth bowl in five seasons with head coach Chris Kleiman.

KSU has won at least eight games in three consecutive seasons as well as in four of five seasons under Kleiman, going 8-4 this season, finishing sixth in the Big 12 standings.

NC State is 9-3 and finished third in the ACC.