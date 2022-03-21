MANHATTAN (KSNT) – When the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball takes the floor for the 2022-23 season they will be led by new hire Jerome Tang. K-State put out a formal announcement on Monday afternoon.

Tang agreed to a six-year contract, which was approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors and President Richard Linton. Tang will be paid $2.1 million in 2022-23 and will receive a $100,000 base salary increase each year remaining on the contract ($2.2 million in 2023-24, $2.3 million in 2024-25, $2.4 million in 2025-26, $2.5 million in 2026-27 and $2.6 million in 2027-28).

Tang was on the staff at Baylor for 19 years and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

Before Baylor, Tang was the head coach at Heritage Christian Academy for 10 seasons.

KSNT reported on Sunday that K-State was expected to hire Tang as head men’s basketball coach.

This comes after Bruce Weber announced he was leaving the position on March 10. Weber announced he was leaving after nearly a decade as head coach.