ORLANDO, Fla. — Kansas State capitalized on a big first half and held off a comeback to get a 28-19 win over North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It was KSU’s first bowl game in the state of Florida.

The Wildcats raced to a 21-7 lead thanks to two touchdowns from true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson in his first start.

The Wolfpack charged back with 12 unanswered points but a failed two-point conversion helped the Wildcats keep a 21-19 lead late in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, K-State had two touchdowns taken off the board because of penalties but clinched the win with a Johnson 11-yard TD pass to Jayce Brown on a slot fade.

Olathe North alum and cornerback Jacob Parrish put the nail in the coffin with an interception.

Johnson ended the night with 178 passing yards and three TDs, two for passing, one for rushing and 71 rushing yards.

Running back DJ Giddens ended the night with 151 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown.

Kansas State ends the season with a win at 9-4.