KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team is out of the Big 12 tourney.

TCU beat Kansas State 80-67 on Thursday evening.

The two teams battled neck and neck in in the first half with TCU pulling away with a five point lead at the half.

In the second half, stellar shooting led the Horned Frogs to an early eight point lead in the first six minutes of the half and never looked back.

Mike Miles Jr. and Chuck O’Bannon led the way for TCU with 22 points apiece while every player that touched the court scored a basket.

K-State had four of their five starters score in double digits with Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills leading the way with 14 points.

Kansas State is 23-9 and will await to see where they will be placed in the NCAA Tournament.