MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn has declared for the NFL Draft.

Vaughn made the announcement on his Twitter Monday night. He will forgo his final season at Kansas State to leave for the NFL.

“To the best fans in the country, I can’t thank you enough for the support throughout my journey here at K-State,” Vaughn said in the tweet.

In his career as a Wildcat, Vaughn amassed 4,884 rushing and receiving yards and 43 rushing and receiving touchdowns.

In the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, Vaughn racked up 133 rushing yards and a touchdown.