GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have affected the entire country and now the NCAA Tournament.

During the final minute of Kansas State’s round of 32 NCAA Tournament games against Kentucky, the Wildcats ran a play similar to a bubble screen that the Chiefs use frequently in their offense.

K-State head coach Jerome Tang said the play is named after none other than the Super Bowl MVP after being asked if he brought it with him from his previous school Baylor.

“We stole it from somebody else. We actually call it Mahomes for Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs,” Tang said after the game.

The first-year head coach made history as the only first-year KSU head coach to make the Sweet Sixteen after the Wildcats defeated Kentucky 75-69.

The 56-year-old was also asked to explain the play but he had a less intriguing answer to that question.

“No, because then the other team would know next time we have to use it.”