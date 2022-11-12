WACO, Texas — It was a fruitful night for Kansas State in Texas.

The Wildcats won in dominant fashion over the Baylor Bears 31-3 and did so once again without quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The grad transfer started the game but left in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Quarterback Will Howard entered the game and threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Ben Sinnott who finished the night with seven catches and 89 yards to add to his TDs.

Star running back Deuce Vaughn added 106 yards on the ground along with a receiving touchdown.

The Wildcat defense held Baylor to 306 yards and forced them to be 4/12 on third downs and throw two interceptions.

K-State’s win puts them at 7-3 and in second place in the Big 12 standings with just West Virginia and Kansas to go on their schedule.