MANHATTAN, Kan. — On Sunday morning, the College Football Playoff committee released its final rankings, and now Kansas State Wildcats knows who their next opponent will be.

The Wildcats will be set to play the No. 5 rank Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m.

The Crimson Tide missed the Playoff for the second time in nine years since the four-team postseason format was created.

TCU remains in the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, after losing to Kansas State Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game and will play No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

The last BCS bowl the program played in was the 2013 Fiesta Bowl where they were defeated by Oregon 35-17.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.