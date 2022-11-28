MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return for the 2023 season, the athletics department announced Sunday.

Fritz has led the Wildcats since 2001, posting a 393-263 record over her 21 years as coach, KSNT reports. The team posted a 15-14 record, including a 6-10 record in conference play, in the 2022 season.

“Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State Volleyball,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in the press release.

K-State Athletics said the search for a new hire will begin immediately.

