Nassau, The Bahamas. — The Kansas State Wildcats didn’t bring home hardware after a loss to Miami in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

A big reason for that was the play of former Wildcat Nijel Pack, who dropped 28 points for Miami with 20 of them coming in the first half.

Pack had a big day from deep, going 7-12 from the three-point line.

The Hurricanes jumped on K-State early, getting off to a 15-4 start. They led by as much as 21 points in the first half and took a 47-28 lead into halftime.

The second half was much of the same story with Miami going up by as much as 24 points, but K-State tried to crawl their way back into the game.

They brought the game within seven late in the second half, but it was not enough, as Miami came out with a 91-83 victory.

Kansas State’s Cam Carter finished with a career-high 28 points to go along with five rebounds.

Arthur Kaluma notched a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

K-state sits at 3-2 and will face Central Arkansas at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.