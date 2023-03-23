NEW YORK — The compliments are pouring in for Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell.

The show-stopping point guard had a record-breaking night in KSU’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State. His 19 assists set a new NCAA Tournament record and had 20 points to add to that.

He also has 42 assists through the Sweet Sixteen which is the most since 1984.

Nowell also had some of his best moments in the second half after briefly leaving the game for rolling his ankle.

The king of Kansas City himself, Patrick Mahomes, had to give a shout out to the player not too far from Kansas City. Mahomes understands exactly how Nowell felt since he left the AFC Divisional Round with a high ankle sprain and returned to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII win.

“He’s got it! I believe!!” Mahomes said.

He also earned high praise from some of the biggest names in basketball like Magic Johnson, Trae Young and Kevin Durant.

“That was a legendary display of controlling a basketball game Markquis,” Durant said.

“Congratulations to Kansas State men’s basketball team and especially point guard Markquis Nowell for becoming the NCAA Tournament record holder for assists in a game with 19 assists and 20 points,” the Michigan State alum said.

Even Chiefs rival and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gave a shout out to the 5’8 New York native.

“Regardless Of Result… This Dude Nowell For K-State Is Ice Cold,” Crosby said.

Nowell’s tournament performance has put K-State in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018 and another win would put KSU in the Final Four for the first time since 1964.

The Wildcats will face the winner of 9-seed Florida Atlantic and 4-seed Tennessee.