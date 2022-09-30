NEW YORK — Cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. is on his third NFL team since being drafted out of Kansas State in 2018 and is making a big impact in the New York Jets’ defensive backfield.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed has allowed a 2.9 passer rating, good for second in the league.

Marlon Humphrey; Baltimore Ravens – 1.0 D.J. Reed Jr.; New York Jets – 2.9 Darius Slay; Philadelphia Eagles – 27.8

A quarterback’s passer rating is devised from a formula that takes into account several variables during each passing play. Ratings range from 0 to 100.

Reed was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After two seasons with San Francisco, he joined the Seattle Seahawks, eventually joining the New York Jets on a three-year deal in 2022.

Through three games in 2022, Reed has 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and has collected 10 total tackles.

According to PFF, Reed has faced 15 targets and has allowed 5 receptions so far this season.