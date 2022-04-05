MANHATTAN, Kan. — Former Kansas State Football head coach Stan Parrish died Sunday at the age of 75, according to the university.

Parrish led the Wildcat football program from 1986 to 1988 and was the predecessor to Bill Snyder.

After his stint in Manhattan, Parrish spent time with the Rutgers, Michigan and Ball State coaching staffs, as well as a two-year stop as the quarterback’s coach in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He helped the Bucs win Super Bowl XXXVII.

Parish is survived by his wife, son and daughter.