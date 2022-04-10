MANHATTAN, Kan. — Former Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber resigned from his 10-year post on March 10th and almost the whole roster has left with him.

After players Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu and Maximus Edwards announced their entry into the transfer portal, three scholarship players are left on the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Those players are Ismael Massoud, Markquis Nowell and Logan Landers.

Bradford averaged 14.7 minutes, 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Ezeagu, who transferred in from UTEP in 2020, averaged 4.2 points, 12.6 minutes and 2.7 rebounds as a redshirt junior. Edwards never logged a minute due to injuries and redshirt.

New head coach Jerome Tang has been adamant about bringing players to K-State and he will have a steep climb ahead with a bare foundation being left for him.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.