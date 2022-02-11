MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee has already made the 2021-22 season a historic one for her.

Her 61 points vs. Oklahoma on Jan. 23 set a new NCAA Division I record for points in a single game. Along with that, she has been ranked in the top 10 of ESPN’s midseason rankings and is up for several awards including Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year and the Wooden Award.

Now she’s in the top 10 for another award where fan votes can propel her forward: the Lisa Leslie Award.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association present the Lisa Leslie Award to the best women’s center in the country, aptly named after one of the greatest centers of all time. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has won the award the past two years and is up for a threepeat.

Also up for an award is Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell. Blackwell is up for the Cheryl Miller Award, which goes to the nation’s best small forward.

Blackwell is having what may be the best season of her young career. As a junior, she’s averaging 15.7 points a game, 13 rebounds a game, shooting 50% from the field and 32% from three. Blackwell has also garnered a few SEC co-Player of the Week honors.

Iowa State senior Ashley Joens is the reigning Cheryl Miller Award winner and is in the running to win it again.

On the men’s side, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji is up for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the best men’s shooting guard in the country.

Agbaji entered the 2021 NBA Draft but returned to school and is having his best season yet as a senior. Agbaji is averaging 20 points a game, shooting 51% from the field, 45.6% from three and is being regarded as a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

This year’s winners will be announced live on ESPN at a to-be-determined date and location.