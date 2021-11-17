K-State’s Vaughn, Mizzou’s Badie make top 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and Missouri’s Tyler Badie are among 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Doak Walker Award: an honor given annually to the top running back in college football.

Vaughn, a Round Rock, Texas native, is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the award that is presented to the nation’s premier running back since Daniel Thomas in 2010.

Prior to Thomas, Olathe North’s own Darren Sproles was one of three finalists in 2003.

Vaughn has totaled 987 rushing yards and 427 receiving yards; the only player in the nation to have at least 900 and 400 yards in those two categories, respectively.

With 13 more rushing yards and 73 more receiving yards, he’ll be just the fourth player in Big 12 history with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a season.

That feat has only been accomplished twice nationally in the last five years – in 2019 by Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell and in 2017 by Penn State’s Saquon Barkey.

Badie, from New Orleans, Louisiana, is the only player in the country with four 200-plus-yard games this season (209 vs. South Carolina, 254 at Vanderbilt, 209 vs. North Texas, 203 vs. CMU) and one of just three SEC players to complete the feat since 2000 (Leonard Fournette, Derrick Henry).

Badie is the national leader in rushes of 30+ yards (10) and 40+ yards (7).

He has had at least nine carries and two catches in every game this season and has scored at least one touchdown in nine of 10 games played this season.

He has five multi-score games this season.

Three finalists for the 2021 Doak Walker award will be named on Nov. 23. The winner will be announced live on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.