TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two ends of the spectrum for Kansas and Kansas State in Week 6 of college football.

The Jayhawks looked dominant against UCF, while the Wildcats struggled at Oklahoma State.

The rankings this week reflect that. After a week dropped from the rankings following a loss to Texas, Kansas football is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 in the country. The Jayhawks beat up on UCF 51-22 at home on Saturday.

K-State suffered a Friday loss at Oklahoma State. Already outside the rankings at an unofficial No. 26 last week – the Wildcats stopped receiving votes altogether in the new poll.

With Oklahoma’s Red River Rivalry win over Texas, the Sooners become the new highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 5 in the country. The Longhorns drop to No. 9 with the defeat.

Future Big 12 opponent Utah improves to No. 16 in the rankings. West Virginia is outside the rankings at an unofficial No. 31 ranking.

On the other side, Missouri fell out of the polls after their 49-39 loss to ranked LSU but is the leading team in receiving votes with 69.