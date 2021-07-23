Kansas basketball coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. He’s now isolating, he said Friday.

Self said he’s fully vaccinated, but started experiencing some minor symptoms and got tested. Still, he stressed that he believes he would be feeling much worse if he weren’t vaccinated and urged everyone to get inoculated.

The Jayhawks’ basketball program released the following statement from Self:

“I was excited to get back on the road today to see some recruits at various tournaments this weekend, but I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in isolation. Yesterday afternoon I started having some minor symptoms and wanted to get tested before traveling and being around these young men.

“That’s when I learned my results came back positive, and a second test today confirmed that. I am fully vaccinated and feeling pretty good right now.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones. I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine.

“Thank you to Dr. Magee and our Kansas Team Health staff for their help and work throughout this pandemic.”

