Kansas basketball releases non-conference schedule; Border War returns December 11

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 Kansas men’s basketball season is here and the Border War returns in December.

The storied rivalry will make it’s way back to the Phog on Saturday, December 11, 2021 when the Missouri Tigers step foot into Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since February 25, 2012.

That day, the Tigers fell to the Jayhawks 87-86. The following season, Missouri joined the SEC and the rivalry was put on hold.

Since then, the only time these two teams have faced off was in 2017 for a charity match that raised money for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria relief. Kansas won that game 93-87.

In 2019, the two schools agreed to play each other starting in 2020, but the deal was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas leads the all-time series 172-96.

The Jayhawks are scheduled to begin conference play on January 1, 2022.

“Once again I believe we have put together a non-conference slate that will be great preparation for our league,” head coach Bill Self said. “It is certainly a very attractive home schedule with Missouri and our unnamed opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge highlighting our games in Allen Fieldhouse.

Full Non-conference Schedule

November 3 – vs Emporia State – Exhibition

November 9 – vs Michigan State – Champions Classic, New York, New York

November 12 – vs Tarleton State

November 18 – vs Stony Brook

November 25, 26 & 28 – ESPN Events Invitiational

December 2 – at St. John’s – Big East-Big 12 Battle

December 7 – vs UTEP – Kansas City, Missouri

December 11 – vs Missouri

December 18 – vs Stephen F. Austin

December 21 – at Colorado

December 29 – vs Harvard