WICHITA, Kan. — Even in alumni games, it’s hard for Missouri to beat Kansas in basketball.

The two teams were represented by former players in The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team tournament just like the NCAA tournament. But the winner wins $1 million.

KU and Mizzou or Mass Street and Show Me Squad, faced off in the second round of TBT with Mass Street winning 69-65.

Former NBA first-round pick Thomas Robinson led Mass Street with 15 points and six rebounds and also hit the last two free throws to seal the win. Guards Keith Langford (13 points, six rebounds), Mario Little (12 points) and LaGerald Vick (11 points, seven rebounds) were right behind him in points.

Missouri hasn’t beaten Kansas in men’s basketball since 2009.