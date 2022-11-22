MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Big 12 regular season will come to an end on Saturday with the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

As of November 22, the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites over the Kansas Jayhawks who are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

For the Wildcats, a win over their in-state rivals punches their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs.

K-State is coming off two consecutive wins against Baylor and West Virginia while KU is coming off two big losses to Texas Tech and No. 24 Texas.

Since starting 5-0, the Jayhawks now sit at 6-5 and have struggled to keep up with their Big 12 opponents after starting quarterback and former member of the Heisman watchlist Jalon Daniels was injured in against TCU.

If Kansas defeats Kansas State, and the Texas Longhorns wins against the Baylor Bears, Texas will take the Wildcats’ place in the Big 12 Championship with the tie-breaker.

The Sunflower Showdown kicks off on prime time on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. on FOX.