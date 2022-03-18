KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the NCAA tournament gets off to its usual exciting start on the men’s and women’s side, there are several players from the Kansas City area that will be representing their teams and this area in the first round.

With a number of KC-area women already advancing to the second round on Day 1, there are several more women that have the opportunity to do the same on Day 2.

Jaelyn Glenn, Brylee Glenn & Serena Sundell, freshman guards, 9 seed Kansas State

This trio of freshmen has helped lead the Wildcats to a nine seed under the leadership of All-American junior forward Ayoka Lee and head coach Jeff Mittie.

The Glenn twins from The Barstow School have played with Sundell in AAU ball for years with Sundell playing high school ball at Maryville High. Jaelyn has a Big 12 Freshmen of the Week honor, and Brylee has three of those along with being selected to the conference All-Freshman Team.

Sundell is regarded as one of the top freshmen in the nation along with a unanimous selection for the All-Freshman Team and selected for All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The Wildcats will need these freshmen to come through again when they face 8 seed Washington State at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

Sydney Wilson, senior guard, 11 seed Missouri State

The Lady Bears have turned into a perennial mid-major tournament team in the past few seasons that has a sprinkle of KC talent. The Bears also have incoming KC talent though with Olathe North senior Sania Copeland signed to head to Springfield.

Wilson has been a starter for the past two seasons averaging 11 points and six rebounds this season. Wilson also scored 11 vs. Florida State in the Bears’ First Four matchup. This entry would also feature Wilson’s teammate St. Pius X alum Abby Hipp but the senior’s season ended early when she tore her ACL in November.

Wilson and the Lady Bears will look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they face 6 seed Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Ashton Verhulst, sophomore forward, 7 seed UCF

The sister of Louisville freshman Payton Verhulst is attempting to make a name for herself in Orlando. The Bishop Miege alum has only appeared in eight games in two seasons at UCF but her number could be called at any moment.

UCF faces 10 seed Florida at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNNews.

Aiyana & Aaliyah Johnson, senior/graduate forwards, 12 seed Stephen F. Austin

The Johnson sisters from Lee’s Summit North have the Ladyjacks in prime tournament position as a mid-major.

Aiyana has been an all-conference player for the past three seasons in the Southland and the Western Athletic Conference and is second on the team with averaging 14 points and seven rebounds. Aaliyah is a role player contributing five points off the bench.

They hope to topple a tough 5 seed in North Carolina at 6:30 on ESPNNews.