KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has released the invites to the NFL Combine, and multiple athletes from Kansas and Missouri schools made the list.

Of the area schools, Kansas State has the most players invited with four.

RB Deuce Vaughn

WR Malike Knowles

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

DB Julius Brents

Kansas is next with two invites going to linebacker Lonnie Phelps and offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr.

Missouri had one combine invite for defensive end Isaiah McGuire.

Kansas City natives from other teams also received invites as well.

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who went to Park Hill, and Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, who attended North Kansas City, were invited to the event.

The NFL Combine begins on Tuesday, Feb. 28, where over 300 prospects will hope to impress league scouts.