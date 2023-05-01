KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What’s next for Kansas City now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over?

At least two NCAA championships will come to the T-Mobile Center before the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes over Kansas City.

From March 21-23, the Kansas City Sports Commission will co-host the 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship with the University of Missouri.

This will be the second time Kansas City has hosted the event, with the first being in 2003.

Mizzou fans should also have plenty of reasons to cheer. The Tigers won their 12th straight conference championship this year and finished fifth at this year’s NCAA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They have five All-America wrestlers returning next season.

The 2024 wrestling championships will come just one week after Kansas City wraps up the Big 12 Basketball Championships, making it a busy March.

Then in 2025, Kansas City will have another chance to play host to thousands of sports fans as the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship comes to town.

The Kansas City Sports Commission and University of Kansas will co-host the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Dec. 18 and 20 at the T-Mobile Center.

This will be the third time Kansas City has served as host city for the tournament, including 2010 and 2017.

The Jayhawks have made the NCAA Tournament 11 times, and this past season, they fell in the second round.

From there, all eyes in 2026 will be focused on the FIFA World Cup.

Kansas City will be one of 16 North American host cities, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars in upgrades. According to one study, host cities can expect up to $620 million in incremental economic activity as a result.

City leaders are already starting to prepare for the world’s largest and most-watched soccer tournament.