Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji reportedly withdraws from NBA Draft and returns for senior season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji has reportedly withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to play for the Jayhawks for his senior season.

NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported the news Tuesday morning.

Agbaji had declared for the draft after a season where he earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team, All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as well as 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

In April, Agbaji decided to pursue a career in the NBA, while still maintaining his collegiate eligibility if he decided to return.

“He will sign with an agent, but will continue follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility,” head coach Bill Self said after Agbaji’s decision to enter the draft. “Och will be able to gain great insight on what areas he needs to work on which could improve his draft stock. I know that will be beneficial for him this year before he decides whether he should come back or remain in the NBA Draft process.”

Agbaji played high school basketball at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri.