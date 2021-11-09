Kansas basketball schedule: High hopes for Jayhawks in 2021-2022 season

AMES, IA – FEBRUARY 13: Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives the ball as Jaden Walker #21 of the Iowa State Cyclones puts pressure on in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on February 13, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. The Kansas Jayhawks won 64-50 over the Iowa State Cyclones.(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — College basketball is back.

After finishing with a 21-9 record last season, there are high hopes for the University of Kansas Jayhawks this season as they are the favorites to win the Big 12 Conference.

KU enters the new season as the No. 3 team in the Associated Press Top 25, and tips off against Michigan State at Madison Square Garden in the State Farm Champions Classic.

After the team’s season debut in New York, the Jayhawks head home for a pair of games before traveling to Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Here’s the Jayhawks’ full 2021-22 schedule:

vs. Michigan State – Nov. 9 – New York – State Farm Championship Classic

vs. Tarleton State – Nov. 12 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs. Stony Brook – Nov. 18 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs. North Texas – Nov. 25 – Orlando, FL – ESPN Events Invitational

vs. Dayton/Miami – Nov. 26 – Orlando, FL – ESPN Events Invitational

vs. Alabama/Belmont/Drake/Iona – Nov. 28 – Orlando, FL – ESPN Events Invitational

@ St. John’s – Dec. 3 – Elmont, N.Y.

vs. UTEP – Dec. 7 – Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)

vs. Missouri – Dec. 11 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs. Stephen F. Austin – Dec. 18 – Lawrence, Kan.

@ Colorado – Dec. 21 – Boulder, Colo.

vs. Harvard – Dec. 29 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs TCU – Jan 1. – Lawrence, Kan.

@ Oklahoma State – Jan. 4 – Stillwater, Okla.

@ Texas Tech – Jan. 8 – Lubbock, Texas

vs. Iowa State – Jan 11 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs West Virginia – Jan. 15 – Lawrence, Kan.

@ Oklahoma – Jan. 18 – Norman, Okla.

@ Kansas State – Jan. 22 – Manhattan Kan.

vs. Texas Tech – Jan. 24 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs. Kentucky – Jan. 29 – Lawrence, Kan.

@ Iowa State – Feb. 1 – Ames, Iowa

vs. Baylor – Feb. 5 – Lawrence, Kan.

@ Texas – Feb. 7 – Austin, Texas

vs. Oklahoma – Feb. 12 – Lawrence, Kan.

vs. Oklahoma State – Feb. 14 – Lawrence, Kan.

@ West Virginia – Feb. 19 – Morgantown, W.V.

vs. Kansas State – Feb. 22 – Lawrence, Kan.

@ Baylor – Feb. 26 – Waco, Texas

@ TCU – Mar. 1 – Fort Worth, Texas

vs. Texas – March. 5 – Lawrence, Kan.

The Big 12 Tournament is set to begin March 9-12 in Kansas City. March Madness will begin on March 17.