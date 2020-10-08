Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles tests positive for coronavirus

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWERENCE, Kan. — Kansas head football coach Les Miles contracted COVID-19 according to statements from him the university athletic department on Thursday.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely. Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc. “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!” Kansas Coach Les Miles

Athletic Director Jeff Long also gave a statement:

“Coach Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 through our surveillance testing. At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties. Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17. “Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time. We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon.” Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long

The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.

The Jayhawks play again against West Virginia on October 17. KU is 0-3 overall this season, 0-2 in Big 12 play.

This is a developing story, we’ll provide updates as they’re confirmed.