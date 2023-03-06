KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Streaks are made to be broken or extended.

Before Kansas Jayhawks get ready for its Big 12 tournament this week, their seven-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday at Texas after a Senior Night victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Jayhawks remained at number three in this week’s Associated Press men’s basketball top 25 polls after not receiving no first-place votes.

Kansas State closed the season by finishing 1-1 last week with a win at home against Oklahoma and a loss at West Virginia. The Wildcats dropped to 11 to 12

Missouri won two games last week against Ole Miss and LSU, winning four in a row to close out the regular season and moving back into the poll at No. 25.

In early January, MU was ranked for the first time since the 2020-21 season, where they were number 20 before dropping out before losing to Texas A&M and Florida.