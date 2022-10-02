KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks football team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, leapfrogging in-state rival Kansas State.

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky North Carolina State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

The No. 19 undefeated Jayhawks held on to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and remain undefeated on the season.

Kansas State, led by quarterback Adrian Martinez’s three rushing touchdowns, defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders and jumped up 5 spots.

This is the first time since October 14, 2007, that both Kansas and Kansas State are ranked at the same time.

Kansas’ undefeated season continues on Saturday, October 8 when they host the undefeated No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at 11 a.m., when College Gameday heads to Lawrence for the first time ever.

The Wildcats head to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Cyclones at 6:30 p.m.