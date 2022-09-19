LAWRENCE, Kan. — College volleyball season is in full swing.

In the Kansas City area, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri all had successful nonconference matches and are going into conference play.

Although a recent loss to UCF knocked them out of the top 25, the Jayhawks are 10-2 and getting ready to host a sold-out crowd on Wednesday as they face the number one team in the country, the Texas Longhorns.

The matchup will feature one of the best offensive teams in the land in Texas vs. one of the best defensive teams in the country in KU.

Graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley leads the defensive effort, leading the team with 29 blocks. Dooley’s hitting percentage is top five in the country as well.

St. Thomas Aquinas alum Caroline Bien leads the Jayhawks with 119 kills with redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady right behind her with 100 kills. KU aims to repeat their Sweet 16 appearance from last season.

Kansas State’s first Big 12 matchup will be the first installation of this year’s Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown as the Wildcats host Kansas on Saturday.

K-State also boasts a top blocking unit as they are a top 15 team in the country in blocks per set. The Wildcats are also one of the best serving teams in the country being top 10 in team service aces.

9-4 KSU is led by a trio of outside hitters in senior Elena Baka (149 kills), junior Aliyah Carter and true freshman Shaylee Morris (106 kills for both).

Mizzou is 7-3 with a loss to K-State on their belts and will head to Tennessee on Wednesday for their first taste of SEC action.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox leads the Tigers with 153 kills with Louisburg native and senior Anna Dixon right behind her with 126 kills.

Cox is one of the top 35 young women in the country in points per set.