LAWRENCE, Kan. — Big 12 basketball looks a little different this season for Kansas and Kansas State.

Big 12 schools play an 18-game schedule with nine games at home and on the road with the league’s new 14-team format in 2023-24.

Kansas will have home-and-home series against Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

KU will host BYU, Cincinnati, TCU and Texas at Allen Fieldhouse and travel to UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia for road contests.

Kansas State’s 9-game home Big 12 schedule includes visits from Baylor, BYU, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia.

The Wildcats will make trips to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

KSU has home-and-home series against BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

KU’s first regular season game is at home against North Carolina Central on November 8.

K-State’s first game is in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas against USC on November 6.