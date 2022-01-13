Kansas men’s basketball reschedules postponed game with TCU

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks’ game against Texas Christian University (TCU) that was previously postponed due to COVID has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 3.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 1, is scheduled to a tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

TCU currently sits at 11-2 on the season after a come-from-behind win against Kansas State University on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks, on the other hand, are currently 13-2 and tied for first in the conference, after a wild finish against Iowa State University in which the Jayhawks won 62-61 on a game-winning layup by Dajuan Harris.

The Jayhawks’ next game is against the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday, Jan. 15, from Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.