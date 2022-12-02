KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The transfer portal is alive and well in college football.

Since the end of the regular season, college football players all over the country are putting their names in the transfer portal, including those from Kansas and Missouri.

Here are the Jayhawks that are in the transfer portal:

LB Eriq Gilyard

CB Shad Dabney

S Edwin White

The biggest name here is Gilyard who recorded 24 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, and an interception in his lone season in Lawrence. The former UCF linebacker will enter his sixth season next year.

Here the players who are leaving Mizzou:

LB Devin Nicholson

QB Tyler Macon

DE Travion Ford

CB DJ Jackson

DB Jalani Williams

LB Zach Lovett

DB Les Hewitt

DB Davion Sistrunk

There are several reports that put wide receiver Dominic Lovett in the transfer portal as well. Although Lovett has shared stories with the reports, he has not confirmed the news himself.

FOX4 will track transfers over the coming months. Check back at this story for more updates.

