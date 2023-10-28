MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats have won three in a row after crushing Houston at home on Saturday afternoon, 41-0.

K-State moved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12.

In the Cougars’ first time going to Manhattan as a conference opponent, they failed to pass for over 100 yards and rushed for 113 total yards.

Chris Klieman’s defense has remained stout this season. They’ve given up just three points in the last two weeks.

The standout Wildcats against Houston were Junction City running back DJ Giddens and quarterback Will Howard.

Howard wasn’t his most explosive self, but he didn’t turn it over, threw two incompletions and two touchdowns. Giddens also added a couple of scores on the ground and 96 yards rushing with 7.4 yards per carry.

Freshman Avery Johnson didn’t see as much meaningful clock as he did the last couple weeks, but when he did he threw for a score on one of his six passing attempts.

Wide receiver Phillip Brooks and tight end Garrett Oakley were the leaders in the receiving room. They added a touchdown each and Brooks led the way with 83 yards receiving.

The defense forced two Houston turnovers in both phases of the game. Houston QB Donovan Smith struggled to get anything going as the defense earned the shutout with relentless pressure and lockdown secondary.

Kansas State looks ahead to their toughest test of the season with a trip to Austin next Saturday. No. 7 Texas will be awaiting.