LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks football team still finds themselves in the same spot (No. 19) despite the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas State moved up three spots to number 17.

The Jayhawks lost in a 38-31 second half shootout against TCU.

The Wildcats defeated Iowa State in a low-scoring game where K-State didn’t allow a touchdown. They Currently sit at 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play.

They will have a bye before a big matchup with now 13th ranked TCU on the road on Saturday, October 22.

Kansas will get ready to face a reeling Oklahoma team in Norman this upcoming Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The Jayhawks will also be awaiting the MRI on their starting QB, Jalon Daniels, who was among the top Heisman candidates. He left the game against TCU with a right shoulder injury.

They currently sit at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.