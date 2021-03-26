Kansas terminates recruitment of 4-star wide receiver following accusations of domestic violence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas football program has terminated the recruitment of 4-star wide receiver Quaydarius Davis, following social media posts accusing him of domestic violence.

Yesterday, after the allegations referencing a football recruit were brought to our attention, we immediately contacted individuals with knowledge on the matter to try and learn more about what happened. Based on the information we were able to gather KU football has terminated the recruitment of this individual and communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas. While we do not know the full details of what occurred in this instance, we were able to learn enough information and decide that it is in the best interest of Kansas Football that we separate from this individual. We condemn violence of any kind against women. If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse, please reach out to your local domestic violence center for help or contact the KU Office of Institutional Opportunity & Access (IOA) – IOA@ku.edu or 785-864-6414 for on-campus and off-campus resources. Statement from Kansas Athletics

Photos of a woman with a swollen face and bleeding eye were posted to Twitter alongside photos of Davis’ Instagram. The post was retweeted over 125 times and got the attention of Kansas Athletics.

Upon first seeing the accusations, Kansas conducted an investigation into the allegations.

Davis was recruited by former head football coach Les Miles who was recently let go by the university for sexual misconduct allegations during his time at LSU.