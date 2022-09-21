COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2022 NCAA men’s basketball champion Kansas Jayhawks are headed across the border to continue their rivalry with the Missouri Tigers and game time is now set.

The game will tip off at 4:15 p.m. from Mizzou Arena on December 10 on ESPN.

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 173-96 and won the matchup in 2021 convincingly with a score of 102-65.

Missouri’s last victory came on February 4, 2012, weeks before their final meeting on February 25, 2012, which was won by KU. Missouri left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC the following summer, putting the rivalry on hold.

The Jayhawks’ title defense begins on November 3 in an exhibition game against Pittsburg State. The Tigers play their first game on November 7 against Southern Indiana.