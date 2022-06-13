KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro area has several players heading to the Men’s College World Series.

The families of these players will most likely take the short three hour drive to Omaha to watch these players contribute to their teams.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are the highlight of the NCAA tournament so far by upending number one seed Tennessee in the Super Regionals. Team captain and senior Carter Putz is one of the main reasons for that.

The Bishop Miege product is one of the team leaders in batting average (.336), RBIs (44) and hits (76). He also went 5-11 with 4 RBIs and a home run vs. the Vols.

Lee’s Summit West alum Sammy Cooper is a sophomore pitcher in South Bend but has only appeared in six games with the most recent being against Virginia in the ACC tournament.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks have a number of KC metro talent on their roster and it all starts with Olathe Northwest alum Brady Slavens.

The utility senior started at Wichita State, came home to be a top junior college player at Johnson County CC and then made his way to Fayetteville.

He made waves this past weekend with his walk-off vs. North Carolina in the Super Regional to send Arkansas to the World Series. Slavens is one of the team’s best sluggers with 15 homers and 55 RBIs.

Along with him, is infielder Robert Moore, the son of Kansas City Royals president Dayton Moore but young Robert is a quality player in his own right, being ranked as a top 100 prospect in the upcoming MLB draft.

Freshman infielder and St. Thomas Aquinas graduate Kendall Diggs has 12 hits and three homeruns in 24 games (15 starts) while freshman infielder and Bishop Miege alum Jude Putz (yes, Carter’s brother) is on the roster. Their youngest brother Rohan is a rising senior at BM and is committed to Kansas State for baseball.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Mark Adamiak hails from Shawnee Mission Northwest and is 2-0 through nine games and three starts with year with a 3.95 ERA. His last appearance was in April and reports say he entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Senior pitcher Zebulo Vermillion isn’t too far from Adamiak’s alma mater at Shawnee Mission East. He has been an excellent relief pitcher with a 2.59 ERA in 22 games with 27 strikeouts.

Oklahoma

For the Sooners, two freshmen representing the KC area in Jackson Nicklaus (no relation to the golf legend) and Brayden Luikart.

Nicklaus is a Blue Valley product and has been an immediate starter in the infield with 10 homers and a .289 batting average in his first year of college ball.

Luikart is representing Lafayette High in St. Joseph. With no stats, he may be taking a redshirt year.

The Men’s College World Series begins on June 17.