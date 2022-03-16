KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixty-four teams will all be vying for a national championship in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament starting on Thursday.

While the Kansas Jayhawks have two star Kansas City-area players in Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji, there are several other players from the area that are on other teams as well.

While this list may not list all of them, here are some to look for on the men’s side.

Zeke Mayo, freshman guard, 13 seed South Dakota State

Fans of UMKC may have seen Mayo already this season as he helped the Jackrabbits secure a Summit League title. The Lawrence High alum has been starting since late December and is the fourth-highest scorer on the team averaging 10 points a game. He is also shooting 47% from the field and 42% from three. SDSU will be looking to upset four seed Providence at 11:40 a.m. on truTV.

Lukas Milner, senior center, 8 seed Boise State

The Olathe North alum started his career at Johnson County Community College where he led the NJCAA Division II in field goal percentage. At Boise State, Milner has only averaged about eight minutes a game and only played 77 minutes this season. His squad is facing nine seed Memphis at 12:45 p.m. on TNT.

Jacob Gilyard, graduate guard, 12 seed Richmond

This Barstow School alum is a star for the Spiders. The defensive stalwart set a new Division I record for career steals (466) this season and is the third-highest scoring Spider with 13 points a game. And he rarely comes off the floor (has played every minute of the last seven games) so he is bound to be seen, especially as Richmond looks to upset tournament favorite five seed Iowa Hawkeyes. They play at 2:10 p.m on truTV.

Tamar Bates, freshman guard, 12 seed Indiana

While he graduated from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Bates was a two-time all-state honoree in his three years at Piper High in Kansas City, Kansas. Bates has been a limited contributor off the bench averaging four points and 14 minutes. After their First Four win over Wyoming, Bates and the Hoosiers will face five seed St. Mary’s at 6:20 p.m on TBS.

Ryan Hawkins, senior forward, nine seed Creighton

While not from the KC area, Hawkins was a two-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and Division II national champion at Northwest Missouri State. His step up to the D1 level has seen his game step up as well. Hawkins is leading the Bluejays with 14 points and eight rebounds a game and shooting 36% from three. He’ll lead Creighton against eight seed San Diego State at 6:27 p.m on truTV.

Bryan Trimble, Jr., junior guard, 13 seed Akron

Trimble graduated from the prestigious Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire but is a native of KCMO. Trimble was a contributor at St. John’s before transferring to Akron where he is averaging 10 points a game and shooting 34% from three. The Zips hope to upset UCLA at 8:50 p.m. on TBS.

Christian Braun & Ochai Agbaji, one seed Kansas

The crowned jewels of Lawrence both hail from the KC metro area. Agbaji is the most known from the North KC area playing for Oak Park High while Braun is from Burlington but led Blue Valley Northwest to three straight state championships. The junior and senior duo are the backbone of a Kansas team that many are predicting to make the Final Four after winning the Big 12 season and tournament title. They begin their tournament journey vs. Texas Southern with the last game of the night at 8:57 p.m. on truTV.