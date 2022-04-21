KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos are expected to part ways with head men’s basketball coach Billy Donlon.

Sources say he will be accepting an assistant job at Clemson on Brad Bornwell’s staff.

This comes after Donlon’s best record (19-12) as the Roos HC in just his third year at the helm. Donlon exits UMKC with a 46-39 record after three seasons and as the winningest coach in program history.

For the past two seasons, the Roos’ have ranked first in defense in the Summit League along with a two-time All-Summit Defensive Player of the Year in Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and First Team All-Summit Player in Evan Gilayrd II.

Donlon also recorded the second-most wins (16) as a first-year head coach in school history with a 16-14 record in 2019.

Before KC, Donlon spent six years as the head of Wright State (2010-16) then made stops as an assistant with Michigan and Northwestern before coming to UMKC.