KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri – Kansas City men’s basketball team has hired Marvin Menzies as the next head coach of the program.

“I am beyond excited to take over the helm for the Roos. I’ve been patiently looking for the right opportunity to give back to the game I love!” Menzies said.

Menzies was most recently the associate head coach at Grand Canyon University after stints as the head coach at New Mexico State and UNLV.

Under Menzies, the New Mexico State Aggies went 198-111 overall and 103-37 in the Western Athletic Conference.

In 2015, he won the WAC Coach of the Year Award and led the Aggies to 5 WAC Tournament championships in 2010 and from 2012 through 2015.

With UNLV, he finished his tenure with a 48-48 record.

“Coach Menzies’s body of work in college basketball has been noteworthy, particularly in the areas of program academic success, player development, recruiting and establishing championship-level culture and standards,” Kansas City Athletics and Vice Chancellor Dr. Brandon Martin said. “His postseason appearances and success are laudable and I hope to duplicate them in Kansas City.”

Menzies will replace the outgoing Billy Donlan who stepped down after three years as head coach.

In the 2021-22 season, the Roos finished 19-12 overall and 12-6 in the Summit League good for third in the conference.

“Kansas City is clearly a special place with a rich athletic pride and commitment. My staff and I will work relentlessly to bring conference championships to Kansas City,” Menzies said. “I’m looking forward to taking Kansas City basketball to the NCAA Tournament.”