KCKCC women’s hitting stride as they look to repeat as national champions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There’s banners on the ceiling, but two stick out among the rest.

At KCK Community College, they welcome the target.

“I like having that on our backs and I feel like, at the end of the day,” Aliyah Myers, guard, said. “We’re going to perform when we need to perform.”

“I embrace it, I like where we’re at, I like the position that we put ourselves in,” head coach Joe McKinstry said.

It’s been a long season for the reigning national champions, dealing with COVID and a lead scorer being out the past 8 games.

“We’ve had some girls that have really stepped up their role on the team, just because, when I did go out, we needed people to step up and it’s really showing with their play,” Hannah Valentine, forward and guard, said.

So how do they do it? Just watch their practice. Pace and putting the ball in the bucket.

“I think we’re about 5th or 6th in the country in scoring,” McKinstry said. “Playing fast and playing at a high pace is something that we really focus on.”

“We are a fast break team, we score a lot of points and so, I feel like it helps with conditioning, communication and ball movement,” Myers said.

After winning seven in a row, winning the JUCO college tournament will take depth and endurance to win four in five, but they’re confident and ready to repeat.

“I feel like we’re finally clicking at the right time,” Myers said. “I think it’s good for us.”

And make Coach McKinstry add another championship tattoo to his arm.

“I didn’t even get completed with it and then we won another national championship,” McKinstry said. “Got some more to add to it.”

They fly out Sunday. Win or lose, they drive back from North Carolina.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android