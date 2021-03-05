Klieman: QB Skylar Thompson cleared for practice

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MANHATTAN. Kan. — Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman announced that quarterback Skylar Thompson has been cleared to practice.

#KState HC Chris Klieman says Skylar Thompson is cleared for practice after suffering an upper body injury that kept him out most of last season. He can participate in 7v7 and all non-contact drills. pic.twitter.com/cHGaNTRx2u — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 5, 2021

Thompson led Kansas State to an upset 38-35 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma in week 2 of the season throwing for a touchdown and rushing for three.

He suffered an upper body injury in week 3 that kept him out of play for a majority of the season. Backup Will Howard took the reigns following Thompson’s injury.

The senior has thrown for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a Wildcat. He has also tallied 22 rushing touchdowns and 1,083 rushing yards.