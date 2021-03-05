Klieman: QB Skylar Thompson cleared for practice

MANHATTAN. Kan. — Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman announced that quarterback Skylar Thompson has been cleared to practice.
Thompson led Kansas State to an upset 38-35 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma in week 2 of the season throwing for a touchdown and rushing for three.
He suffered an upper body injury in week 3 that kept him out of play for a majority of the season. Backup Will Howard took the reigns following Thompson’s injury.
The senior has thrown for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a Wildcat. He has also tallied 22 rushing touchdowns and 1,083 rushing yards.