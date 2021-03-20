KU and Mizzou fans react to first round March Madness games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans from across Kansas and Missouri descended on downtown Kansas City hoping their teams could channel greatness on the hardwood.

After Kansas’ turbulent path to the tournament, fans said it feels good to get a win.

“Oh man, you can’t even describe it because we are going all the way,” Jacob Morales, Kansas fan, said. “You know it’s a tough game survive and advance. It’s what we do.”

Before the game Mizzou fans were also full of confidence.

“This is awesome! We have waited for this all year long,” Andrea Dibello, Mizzou fan, said. “It’s a beautiful day here in Kansas City and Mazzu is going to win it tonight.”

Fans say being able to watch the game with a crowd again was incredible.

“Coming down to Power and Light District, I mean there’s not a better experience that you could have,” Brendan Teahan, Kansas fan, said. “This is the place to be to watch anybody in the March madness tournament.”

For the Jayhawks, the dance continues, and their fans will be dancing right along with them.