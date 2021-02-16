KU baseball coach arrested for DUI; suspended two weeks

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas baseball head coach Ritch Price was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021 for a DUI and has been suspended for two weeks, according to statements released by the school.

Athletic Director Jeff Long said he has met with Price and the rest of the team upon making his decision. Assistant coach Ryan Graves will serve as head coach during the suspension.

“While I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Coach Price and the manner in which he conducts our baseball program, as well as the leadership he provides our young men, in this instance he failed to meet our expectations,” Long said in a statement.

Long added he is confident that Price will learn from his “dangerous lapse of judgement” and so will the players.

“I would like to apologize to my family, players, KU administration, alumni, coaches, staff, as well as our donors for embarrassing them, the University of Kansas, our entire athletic department and myself. As I shared with my team, the consequences from my actions on Saturday night could have jeopardized members of our community and was irresponsible. I have always held myself to the same high standards as those of my players and take full responsibility for my actions. I will do everything in my power to ensure that this type of behavior will never happen again. I love the University of Kansas, our athletic department and baseball program. Through my actions moving forward, I hope to regain the trust of all Jayhawks.” KU Baseball Head Coach Ritch Price

The Jayhawks are scheduled to begin their season on Friday in Minneapolis with a series against South Dakota State.