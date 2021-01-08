KU basketball back at home, looking for redemption after ugly loss to Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The sixth-ranked Jayhawks (9-2, 3-1) are back at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, hosting Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2).

“We’re excited. I think coach said something about we needed to respond last game. We’re excited to be able to respond back in front of our fans,” sophomore guard and Blue Valley Northwest grad Christian Bruan told reporters Friday.

Kansas is coming off a 93-64 win over TCU on Tuesday. It was a nice bounce back after a blowout home loss to Texas last Saturday.

The odds are in KU’s favor against Oklahoma. The Sooners have played four ranked opponents this season but have only beaten one. Still Coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks aren’t taking the Sooners lightly.

“It’ll be a good challenge. It’ll be a real good challenge for us because they can run bad offense and come away with three points. Those are the teams that kind of make me the most nervous,” Self said.

“That isn’t what you guys normally see from us at home especially. So we’re excited to get to redeem ourselves and just put on a better show than what we did last time we were here,” Braun said.

In KU’s last four games, four different Jayhawks led in scoring —- David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji.

Senior guard Marcus Garret missed Tuesday’s game against TCU because of a head injury.

Self said they’re waiting for doctors to say Garret’s 100% before putting him back in the game. Self does expect Garret to be ready to go by Saturday.