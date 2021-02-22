KU basketball focus on NCAA Tournament seeding, Big 12 positioning in final games

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 17th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up for their two biggest games of the year against No. 14 Texas and No. 2 Baylor this week.

“We’re going to focus on just winning and then going into these games, these next two, we know we have to play extremely hard,” sophomore guard Christian Braun said.

Kansas is riding a five-game winning streak, following its latest victory over previously 15th-ranked Texas Tech.

Now the Jayhawks are aiming for back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, as they face the Longhorns on the road Tuesday.

KU’s January matchup against Texas was ugly. The Jayhawks lost 84-59, tying for the worst loss in Allen Fieldhouse history.

In that game, the Jayhawks allowed the Longhorns to shoot 46% from beyond the arc.

“We’re going to focus on this one. We know we’ve got to lock in defensively. They had a lot of shots, a lot of threes on the last game. So we lock in defensively. I think we can get it done for sure,” Braun said.

With two games left in the regular season, KU is still in the running for a 2nd place finish in the Big 12. They’re also playing for NCAA Tournament seeding.

“We probably have the toughest road without question than anybody has. We’ve also played the most games. But I think from a big picture standpoint, it’s more NCAA seeding than anything else,” Coach Bill Self said.

According to different NCAA Tournament bracketology predictions, the Jayhawks are sitting at a No. 4 or No. 5 seed.

Kansas plays at Texas at 8 p.m. Tuesday.