NEW ORLEANS, La. — There a huge party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Saturday night and it’s full of KU fans.

Thousands of Jayhawks fans packed the Superdome Saturday afternoon, hoping to see KU earn a little redemption.

In 2018, the Jayhawks lost to the Villanova Wildcats in San Antonio, and they’ve lost two title games in the Superdome over the years. In 2003, the program lost to Syracuse with Roy Williams as the coach. Then nine years later in 2012, they lost to Kentucky under Bill Self.

Fans say they’d like to end that streak.

In all, fans seemed relieved with the victory.

“Amazing game. Amazing performance by Kansas best game ever. Glad to be here for sure.”

“We came out here and it’s our time. Let’s go!”

Fans showed their excitement with the Rock Chalk Chant as the game wound down, and it carried over into concourse after the game.